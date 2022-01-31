I was first who brought issue of glorification of fascist Nzhdeh in Armenia to political level - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
For the first time, I was the one who brought this issue to the political level, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Azerbaijani AZERTAC state news agency in Ganja commenting on the topic related to the glorification of fascist Nzhdeh in Armenia, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
UK provides Azerbaijan with list of companies interested in restoration of Karabakh region – ambassador (Exclusive)
I was first who brought issue of glorification of fascist Nzhdeh in Armenia to political level - President Ilham Aliyev
Implementation of first ‘Smart Village’ project in Azerbaijani liberated lands is under completion – official
Peace must be established but we must never forget Armenia's atrocities, Armenian fascism - President Ilham Aliyev
Serzhik Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan fled from Khankandi like cowards when Azerbaijani army was approaching Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev
Criminal Armenian army attacked Ganja several times during Second Karabakh War - President Ilham Aliyev