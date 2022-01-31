President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of locomotive depot of Azerbaijan Railways company (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the locomotive depot of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports.
A locomotive depot of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company was commissioned on January 30 in Ganja.
The head of state launched the depot.
Ganja locomotive depot is supplied with state-of-the-art equipment and devices manufactured by the United States, Germany, England, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, the Republic of Korea, China, Russia and a number of other countries.
Some 350 solar panels have been installed in the depot, which allows to meet part of the energy demand.
The new depot will create 75 jobs.
