Azerbaijan, Hungary - strategic partners, says Minister Sahil Babayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Hungary are strategic partners, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said during the eighth meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that major steps are being taken to develop bilateral relations between the two countries and the private sector makes an important contribution to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Babayev also thanked Hungary for its fair position related to the second Karabakh war.