Azerbaijan, Hungary - strategic partners, says Minister Sahil Babayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan and Hungary are strategic partners, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said during the eighth meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku, Trend reports.
The minister stressed that major steps are being taken to develop bilateral relations between the two countries and the private sector makes an important contribution to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.
Babayev also thanked Hungary for its fair position related to the second Karabakh war.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive)
Supplementary gas supplies from Azerbaijan much desired by many European countries – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani liberated territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)
Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official
National values also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev