Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to UN Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The chairmen of some non-governmental organizations (NGO) operating in Azerbaijan held a meeting on the prevention of the hate-motivated activities of Armenians, employees of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), directed against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the meeting, a group of Armenian UNDP employees, including Armen Grigoryan, Narine Sahakyan, Mary Tavoukjian and Stepan Margaryan, turned their social media accounts into a platform of hatred, where they published defamation and insult not only against Azerbaijan, but also against all Turkic peoples, and openly promoted separatism, abusing the status of UN employees.

The chairmen of Azerbaijani NGOs called on the UN structures to take action against these employees of the organization.

As a result of the meeting, participants sent an appeal to UN Secretary General António Guterres.