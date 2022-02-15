Azerbaijani MoD slams Armenia-spread info on wounding of illegal armed unit's member
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Armenian press is disseminating false information on serious wounding of a member of an illegal Armenian armed unit as a result of so-called shelling by Azerbaijani armed group on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
The Armenian side resorted to another provocation for covering up the crimes committed by members of its illegal armed formation, the ministry added.
