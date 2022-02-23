Srebrenica victim appeals to Armenian PM to recognize Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Chairman of the Budapest Centre for Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities Gyorgy Tatar announced the "Confess for Peace" initiative at an international event on "Peace and Justice" on Feb. 23 at the OSCE headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports.

The main goals of the initiative are to achieve the recognition of the tragedy by Armenia under the influence of the international community. The initiative is open for human rights organizations and reputable experts to join.

Speaking as a host of the event, Deputy Director of Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Complex Amra Begic called the justice for Khojaly a debt to humanity. Noting that the Khojaly genocide has many similarities with the massacre committed in Srebrenica, the speaker announced her participation in the mentioned initiative.

Amra Begic said that she considered the importance of recognition of the Khojaly genocide by Armenia as a contribution to peace.

To this end, she appealed to all peace-loving people to hold a special campaign calling on Armenian officials, first of all Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian people, to recognize the Khojaly genocide.

Amra Begic has lost her family during the Srebrenica genocide. She has studied criminology in the Netherlands and worked at the Deutscher Volkshochschul-Verband (DVV), the German Adult Education Association and has been working at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Complex since 2005.