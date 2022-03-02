MFA talks fourth charter flight for evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The fourth charter flight will be organized on the night of March 2-3 to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens from Ukraine, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayeva, more than 170 Azerbaijani citizens will be delivered home.