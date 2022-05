BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have made a trip to the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The President and the First Lady got acquainted with the restoration work to be carried out in the Shirin su (Sweet water) bath-house by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as in the house of the eminent Azerbaijani tar performer Sadigjan at the estate complex of Mehmandarovs.

Will be updated