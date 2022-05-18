Azerbaijan makes knight's move amid growing UK role in emerging new security structure - Swiss press

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. An article about the Karabakh horse named 'Shohrat' presented as a gift from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Queen Elizabeth II was published on Swiss securnews.ch website, Trend reports.

According to the article, the 96-year-old queen, who has rarely appeared in public lately, accepted this gift at Windsor Palace with a pleasant smile on her face.

After the traditional Royal Windsor Horse Show in honor of the royal family, which was attended by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, the Karabakh horse named 'Shohrat' was presented as a gift from the president of Azerbaijan to the queen.

The queen was also presented with sculptures of the Karabakh horse named 'Alkhan' and the Dilboz horse named 'Galkhan', created by the famous Azerbaijani sculptor Faiq Hajiyev.

The article also provided information about the participants of the horse show from Azerbaijan and their performances.