Azerbaijani Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chair of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Affairs between Azerbaijan and Iran Shahin Mustafayev met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

The parties, expressing satisfaction with the high level of development of bilateral relations and the increase in trade between the two countries, stressed the importance of the early start of the implementation of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Iran at the 15th meeting of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the memorandum of understanding between the governments Azerbaijan and Iran on the creation of new communication links between the East Zangezur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on topical issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation. The parties highly appreciated the economic, trade, transport, humanitarian and other cooperation between the two countries, as well as the high-level mutual visits.

The parties also discussed issues of regional cooperation of mutual interest.