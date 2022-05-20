Azerbaijan would like UNESCO representatives to visit liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan would like UNESCO representatives to visit the liberated territories and see with their own eyes the destruction unleashed by the Armenians there, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Director General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Trend reports.

Emphasizing many years of Azerbaijan's fruitful and successful cooperation with ICESCO, President Ilham Aliyev underlined the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and commended ICESCO for its continued support for Azerbaijan’s just position during the 44-day war. The head of state noted that his country would like UNESCO representatives to visit the liberated territories and see with their own eyes the destruction unleashed by the Armenians there. Unfortunately, despite the fact that more than a year and a half has passed since the end of the war, representatives of this organization have not visited those areas. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the activities of ICESCO and the participation of its experts could play an important part in assessing the material damage inflicted on Azerbaijan by Armenia and communicating it to the international community.

The President noted the importance of the establishment of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku in expanding cooperation and thanked the organization for its friendship and partnership with Azerbaijan.