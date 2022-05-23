President Erdogan highly appreciates positive results achieved at Brussels meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highly appreciated the positive results of the meeting held yesterday in Brussels between the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the Council of the European Union and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

According to Trend, the Turkish leader said this during a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

On May 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.