Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone conversation with his Kazakh colleague Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as discussed enhancing collaboration between multilateral initiatives.

The ministers also reviewed regional issues and Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation in economy, transport and logistics.

Furthermore, the sides addressed other issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.