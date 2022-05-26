President of Guinea-Bissau congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Général Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

I have the pleasure to convey to you my warm congratulations on the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and would also like to express my best wishes for the well-being of the People of your country.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.