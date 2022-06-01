Azerbaijan's PM meets bp delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with bp Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell and Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones on June 1, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp.

They stressed the importance of projects implemented by bp in Azerbaijan. The officials also touched upon the negotiations with bp on the construction of a solar power plant in the liberated territories.