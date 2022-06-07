US ready to support peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia - US National Security Adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The US is ready to engage closely and support peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia through a variety of means, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, Trend reports citing the White House.

The statement was made during the meeting with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev.

Thus, during the meeting, Sullivan conveyed the commitment of the United States to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region. He praised the significant and historic diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a lasting peace.

Sullivan expressed support for talks hosted by President of the European Council Charles Michel. He conveyed the readiness of the US to engage closely and support progress through a variety of means.