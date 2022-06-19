Global Baku Forum has particular importance - Azerbaijani president's representative

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 19. Holding of the Global Baku Forum has particular importance, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district), said, Trend reports.

"Today, the guests were informed about the ongoing work on the restoration of territories, demining and the complexities of this process, construction work, work in the field of infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and others," Huseynov added.