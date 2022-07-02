Azerbaijani MoD holds official meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. An official meeting chaired by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was held at the Central Command Post on July 2, Trend reports via the ministry.

Deputies of the defense minister, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments and services of the ministry participated in the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

The minister congratulated military servicemen, who were awarded high military ranks by the relevant decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and expressed his confidence that they will justify the trust provided to them.

Hasanov also expressed his confidence that the Azerbaijani Army will successfully cope with all assigned tasks in defending the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and protecting its borders.

The Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions to be ready at any time to prevent possible provocations of Armenian revanchist forces.

Besides, at the meeting, the operational conditions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic zone were extensively analyzed, and specific tasks were given to strengthen the material, technical and combat support of the units, to improve the service combat activities of military personnel, and also to increase the vigilance of personnel.

Hasanov positively assessed the activity of the newly established Operations Commando military units, as well as their manning, and gave appropriate instructions to pay special attention to the combat training of the commandos.

The minister was reported on the activities of the National Defense University and emphasized the importance of using the scientific potential effectively, increasing the quality of research in military science, including researching modern combat operations with scientific approaches, and using new methods in military educational institutions.

Due to the rise in air temperature, the importance of controlling the strict compliance with the requirements of the special regime applied in order to prevent cases of heatstroke and sunstroke among military personnel, as well as fire and other safety rules were noted.

Hasanov also instructions regarding the organization of military service in the units deployed in the liberated territories, the continuation of the necessary measures for engineering support, as well as the work done in the direction of the creation of new military infrastructure in order to further improve the service and combat, as well as social-living conditions for the personnel.

The minister set tasks to the relevant persons to place the conscripts, who were distributed electronically in military units in accordance with the decree of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and at the same time, to carry out the work of releasing the active military servicemen to the reserve in an organized manner.