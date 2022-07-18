High Representative of EU welcomes meeting between FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the meeting between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Borrel wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Welcome the meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov in Tbilisi. Important step towards the comprehensive solution. EU is fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus. Normalisation/Reconciliation can be achieved only in direct dialogue," he wrote.