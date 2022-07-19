EU plays significant role in post-conflict period - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The EU plays a significant role in the post-conflict period, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

"We express our gratitude to the European Union, in particular to President Charles Michel, for mediating the normalization of relations between the two countries, which contributes to the development of a dialogue for peace, security and prosperity in the South Caucasus," Bayramov said.

According to him, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be based on mutual recognition and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.