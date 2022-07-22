Journalists play important role in providing objective information - TASS News Agency in Shusha (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Journalists play a very important role in providing objective information, First Deputy Director General of Russian TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman said on July 22, Trend reports.

Gusman made the remark on the sidelines of the first International Media Forum on "Global trends and new challenges in mass media" in Shusha city, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency.

"The holding of the first media forum in Shusha, the cultural and historical capital of Azerbaijan, is very symbolic. Today is the holiday of journalists, and the participants of this forum with great pleasure and joy heard a very warm congratulation from President Ilham Aliyev, who highly appreciated the role of journalists in modern Azerbaijan," he noted.

“We live in a very difficult, complex and changing world. In the conditions of information attacks, or even an information war against Azerbaijan, the role of journalists in this regard is especially great," Gusman said.

During panel discussions within the forum, their participants will exchange views and talk about how to work further, make new plans, and what is the present task of Azerbaijani journalists, he added.