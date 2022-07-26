BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. New Deputy US Ambassador to Azerbaijan appointed, the US embassy said, Trend reports.

"We welcome our new Deputy Chief of Mission, Hugo Guevara, who is currently serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan. Hugo Guevara has extensive experience at the State Department, and most recently oversaw security and rule-of-law cooperation with the government of Guatemala at the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City. Prior to beginning his current assignment, Hugo studied Azerbaijani language in Washington, so feel free to leave your welcome messages in Azerbaijani!," the embassy noted.