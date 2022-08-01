Azerbaijani Army holds practical classes with engineering units (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Practical classes improving the professional level of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops are being conducted in accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the classes held in the field conditions, servicemen study the tactical and technical characteristics of modern antimine protective sapper suits and mine detectors, as well as improve their skills in detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance.

The classes, held to increase the combat training of the military personnel of the units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops, are underway.