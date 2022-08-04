Representatives of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces taking part in international exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Representatives of the Naval Forces of the Azerbaijan Army are taking part in the "Eurasian partnership mine counter measure dive" exercises held in Romania's Constanța from August 1 through August 5, 2022 within the framework of the partnership program with the US, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The primary objectives of the annually held exercises are to discuss and exchange experience with partners on mine counter measure, maritime security operations and infrastructure protection, as well as to establish professional relationships.