Azerbaijan initiates criminal case on attack on Azerbaijani embassy in UK (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Many local and foreign media outlets spread a video of the attack of religious extremists on the Azerbaijani embassy in London on August 4, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The preliminary investigation on the matter has immediately been launched. As a result, the radical group, whose identity has not been established, is reasonably suspected of attempting to exacerbate international relations through attacking the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK, located at 4, Kensington Court W8 5DL, in breach of the requirements of Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents dated December 14, 1973.

The prosecutor general initiated a criminal case on the fact under Articles 12.3, 102 (encroachment on persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 12.3, 186.1 (deliberate destruction of another property causing significant damage) and 12.3, 324 (insulting acts against the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan or the National Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan). The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

The Office has submitted a request for legal assistance to investigate the criminal case in conjunction with the relevant UK authorities.

While conducting a comprehensive, complete and objective investigation, the necessary measures are taken to identify the perpetrators and bring them to criminal responsibility, the Office said.