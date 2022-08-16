Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the fact that Armenians set fire in forests of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, Trend reports.

"Look at what the Armenians who illegally settled in Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages leave behind them. Houses are destroyed and burned. Forests are burning, serious damage is being done to flora and fauna, infrastructures are being destroyed. Is this how Armenia is preparing for peace?" she said.