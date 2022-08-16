...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 August 2022 14:56 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the fact that Armenians set fire in forests of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, Trend reports.

"Look at what the Armenians who illegally settled in Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages leave behind them. Houses are destroyed and burned. Forests are burning, serious damage is being done to flora and fauna, infrastructures are being destroyed. Is this how Armenia is preparing for peace?" she said.

Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenians setting fire to forests in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more