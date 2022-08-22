President Ilham Aliyev awards athletes, specialists who achieved highest results at V Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding athletes and specialists who achieved the highest results at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in the Turkish Konya city, their coaches and other specialists who took part in the preparation of athletes for the Games, Trend reports.

According to the decree, for this aim, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan was allocated 10 million manat ($5.88 million) from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan, provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022.

