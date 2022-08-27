Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders to hold meeting in late August - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. A meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in the late August, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during his speech at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

Hajiyev expressed the hope of the Azerbaijani side that the meeting would agree on the organization of a working group to prepare the text of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

At the same time, at the end of the month, the deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Moscow to discuss transport and communication issues and delimitation.