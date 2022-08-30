Houses illegally built in Karabakh by Armenian diaspora become Azerbaijan's property (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The reality created by Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war are comprehensively beneficial to Azerbaijan. The success of Azerbaijani Armed forces under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on the battlefield continued with political success. The return of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages to Azerbaijan is another success achieved at the post-conflict stage.

During the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Armenia and Armenian diaspora, using all possible means, tried to establish infrastructure there. Among such attempts was illegal construction of houses in Zabukh and Sus villages of Lachin district, resettlement of Armenians from Syria and Lebanon to Azerbaijani territories. At the demand of the Azerbaijani state, the Armenians who illegally lived in Lachin city and the surrounding villages, left them.

Zabukh village is of a particular importance due to its location near the Lachin corridor, Armenians have taken various steps to gain foothold on this territory. After the occupation, illegal resettlement was carried out, as ethnic Armenians from Lebanon and Syria were illegally resettled on the territories of Azerbaijan.

Houses were illegally built at the expense of donations from Armenian businessmen and representatives of diaspora. A total of 150 houses were built in 3 stages by September 2016. The houses in Zabukh village were built at the expense of the ARI (Artsakh Roots Investment) organization. According to the reports of this organization and other data from open sources, more than $4 million was spent for the above mentioned purposes on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in 2011-2016.

Following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages were taken under full control by units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on August 26.

Armenians who illegally settled on Azerbaijani territory, left it, and illegally built social infrastructure became the property of Azerbaijan.