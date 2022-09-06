...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 6 September 2022 14:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry has presented a number of domestically produced mortars at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022), Trend reports.

A 120-mm mortar can fire up to eight mines in 43 seconds. At the same time, the range of projectiles produced can reach seven kilometers.

The ministry also presented other mortars, with smaller caliber shells. Their firing range is from two to four kilometers.

The mortars can be loaded with 40-, 60-, 82-, and 120-mm mines.

Azerbaijani mortars are also exported to other countries.

Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan demonstrates its mortars at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more