Azerbaijan's ADA university, Spanish Diplomatic School sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijani ADA University and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Trend reports via the Twitter publication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares.

"The memorandum will give impetus to the exchange in the field of education, the exchange of knowledge," the publication said.