Azerbaijan's Shamakhi to host second Grape and Wine Festival (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan's Shamakhi will host the second Grape and Wine Festival on October 1-2, Trend reports.

The festival will be held in Meysari village of Shamakhi district with the joint organizational support of the State Tourism Agency, the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, and the Regional Development Public Union.

The project, which is being held for the second time, is aimed at promoting viticulture traditions in Azerbaijan, fostering the development of local grape and wine production, boosting wine products’ export potential, and diversifying tourism opportunities. The program of the festival includes the production of grapes and wine, enlightening events related to the country's tourism potential, as well as concerts and shows. Thus, products of local farmers will be showcased, wine-tasting pavilions will be installed, gastronomic, picnic and entertainment areas will work, as well as concert programs involving famous local and foreign singers, theatrical shows, and installations related to viticulture and wine-making will be held within the two-day festival.

It is not by chance that the Grape and Wine Festival is to be held in Shamakhi. Along with being one of the leading agricultural districts of Azerbaijan, Shamakhi is also known as the land of viticulture. It was here that the world-famous Azerbaijani grape varieties were bred through folk selection.

The viticultural development of Azerbaijan is directly associated with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Today's viticultural growth in Azerbaijan is facilitated by the Grape and Wine Festival in Shamakhi, which has ancient and rich traditions in the field of viticulture.