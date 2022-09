BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The membership of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Azerbaijan-Türkiye Economic Cooperation has been enlarged, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to amend Presidential Decree No. 2016 "On Azerbaijan's approving the new composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye" dated March 6, 2007.

Will be updated