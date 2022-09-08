Russian MFA's special representative paying visit to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Special Representative of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Igor Khovaev is on a visit to Baku to discuss prospects for signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Khovaev plans to visit Yerevan for the same purpose in the near future. In total, Russia attaches paramount importance to the implementation of trilateral statements at the highest level, including the unblocking of transport links in the South Caucasus, delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, and strengthening contacts between Baku and Yerevan through civil societies. We are making considerable efforts to ensure the fulfillment of the relevant agreements [signed by the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders]. Such actions will contribute to the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, which meets the interests of not only the regional states but also the neighboring countries,” she stated.