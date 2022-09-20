French MFA finally condemns attack of Armenian radicals on Azerbaijani embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France condemned the attack by Armenian radicals on the Azerbaijani embassy in France, French Ambassador of Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The French authorities have taken all measures to re-establish the security of the Embassy and enable it to function normally. They remain vigilant so that such incidents do not occur again," he stated.

Armenian radicals living in France attacked the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France on September 18.