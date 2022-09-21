Azerbaijani FM takes part in meeting of Ministers of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the meeting of ministers of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir as part of the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports citing the press-service of MFA.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan supports the peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, consistent with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

It was brought to the attention of the existence of an effective mechanism for reviewing the state of implementation of obligations arising from the relevant decisions of the OIC member states that are members of the Organization's Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement of all issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, which will ensure peace and security in South Asia.