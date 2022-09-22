Jeyhun Bayramov meets with FMs of Mongolia, Syria and Somalia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of participation in the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abshir Omar Huruse, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

During the meetings, the parties exchanged views on activities and cooperation within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, bilateral relations and regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude for the support provided to the initiatives of our country during our chairmanship in the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, and informed colleagues about the upcoming plans.

They stated that they intend to further expand cooperation with Azerbaijan both within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and on a bilateral basis.

Then other regional issues of mutual interest were discussed.