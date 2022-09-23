OSCE officials discuss situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Organization of Security Council of Europe (OSCE) ‘Troika’ and the organization's Secretary General Helga Schmid discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Trend reports via the OSCE.

According to the OSCE, the discussions were held during a meeting between Schmid, Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, representing the OSCE ‘Troika’, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The parties also discussed the consequences of wars across the OSCE region, including the economic, environmental, and humanitarian challenges posed not only in the immediate neighborhood, but also in Central Asia, South-Eastern Europe and beyond.