Azerbaijani diaspora organizations release statement on mass grave found in Khojavand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations have released a statement addressed to international organizations in connection with another mass grave found in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the statement, this is not the first mass grave found in Edilli village, liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In this mass grave, the remains of 12 people were found.

The items found near the remains showed that the people in the grave were the Azerbaijani soldiers who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

Despite repeated appeals, the Armenian side, in order to conceal the war crimes committed, refused to provide information about the fate of these persons, as well as about the places of mass graves, the statement said.

Besides, the statement emphasized that this fact once again confirms the commitment of war crimes, accompanied by torture and inhuman actions, which is flagrant violation of the norms of international law and international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Convention for the Protection of Victims of War, by the armed forces of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians, military personnel, and Armenia continues to commit crimes.

The statement noted that by pursuing a policy of hatred on racial, ethnic, religious grounds, along with presenting unfounded territorial claims against Azerbaijan, instead of stopping war crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice for previously committed crimes, Armenia hinders security and the peace process in the region by committing provocations.

"Azerbaijanis around the world resolutely declare that the international community must adequately respond to these war crimes, bring to justice those who have committed these crimes against peace and humanity," added the statement.