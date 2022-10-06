Military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan examine mass burial site found in Edilli village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan examined another mass burial site found in the Edilli village of Khojavand district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The foreign military representatives were accompanied by employees of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the Ministry of Defense, and the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov briefed the military attachés on the mass graves in the Edilli village.

The major general stressed this is the third mass grave discovered in the village. The two previous ones were found with the remains of seven and six people, respectively, while the third burial was discovered with the remains of 12 Azerbaijani servicemen who were tortured to death.

The initial examination established the traumatic brain injuries at the base of the skull caused by a blunt object, as well as bullets and puncture wounds with a sharp instrument. The investigation will continue, as nearly 4,000 of our compatriots were reported missing during the first Karabakh war. The existence of dozens of such graves in other districts of Karabakh is also possible.