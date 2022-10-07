Azerbaijan eyes holding National Urban Forum every year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Azerbaijan National Urban Forum is planned to be held every year, says the declaration adopted at the end of the forum, Trend reports.

The forum began its work on October 5 in Aghdam city and continued on October 6 in Baku.

It was supported by the UN Human Settlements (UN-Habitat) Program and is the result of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN within the framework of this program.

The Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, held for the first time in the country in Aghdam, is a unique and successful platform in the field of urban development in terms of exchanging experience of the industry experts from around the world and expanding cooperation ties to ensure sustainable development.

The event was attended by more than 400 people, including representatives of governments, international organizations and scientists (more than 130 delegates) from 44 foreign countries.