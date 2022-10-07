Results of quadripartite meeting is diplomatic triumph for Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev - Russian political expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The results of the quadripartite meeting are a diplomatic triumph for Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Political expert and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko wrote on social media, commenting on the results of the quadripartite meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

According to him, during hard and intensive negotiations President Ilham Aliyev managed to defend the basic positions that Azerbaijan has always advocated for and is advocating for today.

"The EU, France and Armenia were forced to fix in an official document that Armenia's statement recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan without any exceptions. In fact, Pashinyan signed a document that stated that Karabakh is Azerbaijan. We understand that the negotiations were very nervous and tense," Korotchenko stated.

"Nonetheless, President Ilham Aliyev, with his will, restraint, consistency of arguments, clear, irreproachable position, ensured that these formulations once again confirm, at least at this stage, Armenia’s renunciation of territorial claims. This is an example of high-level diplomacy and an example of a politician who uncompromisingly defends the national interests of his country - Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people," he said.

Korotchenko added that Pashinyan's tries to revive OSCE Minsk Group were prevented, and there are no mentions of them.

Commenting on the issue, that the EU and France wanted to create a joint monitoring mission abroad, which would also cover the territory of Azerbaijan, he stressed that there would be no mission that would infringe on the sovereignty and interests of Azerbaijan.

"There will be a certain civil group from the Armenian side. There will be no one on the territory of Azerbaijan, and in this regard, President Ilham Aliyev has put both the European Union and France in their place very harshly," Korotchenko informed.

Touching upon the subject of the Armenian position toward Russia on this issue, the political expert noted that this is, of course, a betrayal of Pashinyan.

"Pashinyan tried to drag the military contingents of NATO countries into the region. This is contrary to Russian national interests. With regard to Russia, of course, this is a hostile act. The fact that Pashinyan invites the EU mission to Armenia is actually an anti-Russian decision, a continuation of the drifting policy from Russia, a continuation of Pashinyan's policy of sitting on two chairs," Korotchenko stated.

"Russia will have an extremely negative response to these Armenian attempts to displace Russia from the regulation process and drag European and Western structures in. This is another step confirming that Armenia is no longer an ally of Russia. Armenia is a two-faced country that, depending on the political situation, is looking for a new protector," he concluded.