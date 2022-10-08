Karabakh to become one of key tourist zones of Azerbaijan – official

NAFTALAN, Azerbaijan, October 8. Karabakh will become one of the key tourist zones of Azerbaijan, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at the international scientific and practical conference on "Naftalan – synergistic interaction of health and tourism. New realities in the region", Trend reports.

According to him, the country has started implementing consecutive steps in this regard.

"Azerbaijan has already built up concepts for the development of tourism in the Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district and Tugh village of Khojavand's Hadrut settlement. Thereat, private enterprises proceeded to the hotel constructions in Aghdam. In total, Karabakh has rich potential for the rapid growth of various types of tourism," Huseynov added.