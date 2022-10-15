Foreign experts, NGO representatives visit mass grave site in Azerbaijan's Edilli (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 15. A delegation of foreign experts and representatives of NGOs from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Finland, Serbia, Romania, Türkiye and Estonia, as well as the parliaments of these countries, visited Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, liberated from Armenian occupation, on October 15, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation visited the territory where the mass grave was found, and got detailed information about the burial.

Totally, the remains of 12 people were found in the mass grave. Fragments of clothing on the remains and found items indicate that the buried were Azerbaijani soldiers. At the same time, the arms and legs of the skeletons were tied with wire.

Armenia has so far not provided any information about the fate of up to 4,000 Azerbaijani civilians and prisoners of war who went missing during the first Karabakh war.