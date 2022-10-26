Swiss companies participate in development of master plans of Azerbaijan's liberated cities - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Swiss companies are involved in the development of master plans of Azerbaijani cities, which were destroyed during Armenian occupation, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov said during press conference in Geneva, Trend reports.

According to him, it's gratifying to see that Swiss companies are participating in restoration projects of Azerbaijani cities, because geography and landscape of these territories are similar to Swiss Alps.

Iskandarov noted that another meeting of Azerbaijani-Swiss Intergovernmental Commission is planned to be held soon.

"The meeting is expected to be held in Geneva in December. It's also planned to organize a business forum. The main goal is to strengthen cooperation between small and medium businesses of Azerbaijan and Switzerland," he said.