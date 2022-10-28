Tree planting campaign held in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi following Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiative (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. A tree planting campaign was held in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district within the framework of the "17 Faces of Action" photo exhibition opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Trend reports on October 28.

The Sustainable Development Goals announced by the UN since 2015 are aimed at economic, social, and environmental aspects.

During the campaign, initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Regional Development Public Association, the purpose of which is to contribute to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the association volunteers planted 200 pomegranate trees.