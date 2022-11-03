Restoration of Karabakh carried out on basis of new management model - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The restoration of Karabakh is carried out on the basis of a new management model, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports on November 3.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-In-Chief President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Huseynov, as part of this model, projects have been created to restore territories and bring the internally displaced persons back to these territories.

"Karabakh is a strategic territory of Azerbaijan. All the territories, cities and villages are being restored in accordance with new model. The main priority is also the proportional use of the resources of Karabakh region as well as the gradual return of former internally displaced persons to their homes," he said.

Huseynov added that following the decrees of the Head of the state, bodies were created, whose work is to fully restore the liberated territories. The basis for restoration work is international experience, comprehensive planning and effective coordination of the work of the relevant structures.

He noted that master plans of Fuzuli, Shusha, Aghdam and Hadrut were created.

"The creation of plans for the restoration of Tugh, Sugovushan villages and others is nearing completion. As of today, 13 percent of the liberated territories have been cleared of mines, in particular 23 percent of the territory of Aghdam, 18 percent - Fuzuli, 12 percent - Tartar and two percent - Khojavand," Huseynov said.

He said that nine main roads and two railways are being constructed on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"Work is also underway on creation of critical infrastructure. In the near future, four schools, two central hospitals, two mosques and four museums and parks will be created," Huseynov added.