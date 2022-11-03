Modern public service centers to be established in Azerbaijani liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Modern public service centers will be established in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on November 3 during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of the country's victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev in the second Karabakh war.

According to Babayev, large-scale work is underway to build residential infrastructure in Karabakh.

"In the ‘smart’ Aghali village, 75 people were provided with jobs. Besides, ‘Aghali DOST [Sustainable and Operative Social Provision]’ smart center will be established in Aghali, ‘Shusha ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network], ‘Shusha DOST’ centers and the Shusha SME [Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises] center - in Shusha city,” he noted, adding that DOST Centers will also be established in Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Tartar and other districts.

The minister further said that totally 21,000 war veterans in the country were provided with permanent jobs, 34,000 veterans received rehabilitation services and were provided with electronic prostheses.

Babayev also said that more than 4,000 apartments have been provided to families of martyrs and veterans.

The minister reminded that since 2019, social reforms covering four million people, have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

"Besides, the wage fund has more than doubled, pensions grew by two times, and social payments – by 2.1 times," added Babayev.