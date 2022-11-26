Azerbaijani Army positions shelled by Armenian troops

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
26 November 2022
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Armenian armed forces units, stationed in the Garaiman direction of the Basarkechar district, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions deployed in the Astaf direction of the Dashkasan district, starting from 00:05 (GMT+4) to 00:20 (GMT+4) on November 26, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Moreover, starting from 09:25 (GMT+4) to 10:10 (GMT+4), members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojavand districts.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

