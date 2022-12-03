Ukrainian children, teenagers brought to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. As many as 30 children and teenagers affected by the Ukraine conflict have been brought to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Their arrival was organized by the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the ministry. Children and teenagers are supposed to be placed in the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center, where they're going to stay for 15 days.

The Center will provide them with medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation services. Individual psychological consultations, group therapy, meditation, and yoga classes, psychosocial trainings, as well as master classes, will serve to stabilize their emotional state and ensure their integration into society.

In addition, historical and museum tours will be organized for Ukrainian children and teenagers to make their cultural leisure more effective.